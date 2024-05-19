KRGV Cares Closet: Former Edinburg Children's hospital patient shares his story

A former patient at the Edinburg children’s hospital is sharing his story.

Isaac Garza spent 60 days at the South Texas Health System Children's hospital in Edinburg following a rare diagnosis of Kawasaki disease — which can damage the heart and blood vessels.

Garza and his mom, Laura, say that for everyday he spent at the hospital, he received a toy to help brighten his day.

The KRGV Cares Closet campaign is working to ensure other children at the hospital are receiving the same treatment.

Channel 5 News is seeking to collect a total of $10,000 in monetary donations as part of the first week of the KRGV Cares Closet campaign.

As part of the campaign, KRGV is using the donations to purchase new toys for the KRGV Cares closet, which will be given to children staying at the South Texas Health System Children's hospital in Edinburg.

The last day to donate to the campaign is Friday, May 17.

