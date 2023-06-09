KRGV pays tribute to former sports director Dave Brown
A sports icon in the Rio Grande Valley passed away Monday, leaving behind a lasting legacy.
Former KRGV Sports Director Dave Brown was remembered by several employees here as a good colleague, and an even better friend.
Watch the video above as current and former employees share their favorite memories with Dave Brown.
