x

KRGV pays tribute to former sports director Dave Brown

Related Story

A sports icon in the Rio Grande Valley passed away Monday, leaving behind a lasting legacy.

Former KRGV Sports Director Dave Brown was remembered by several employees here as a good colleague, and an even better friend.

Watch the video above as current and former employees share their favorite memories with Dave Brown. 

News
KRGV pays tribute to former sports director...
KRGV pays tribute to former sports director Dave Brown
A sports icon in the Rio Grande Valley passed away Monday, leaving behind a lasting legacy. Former KRGV Sports... More >>
3 days ago Tuesday, June 06 2023 Jun 6, 2023 Tuesday, June 06, 2023 10:20:00 PM CDT June 06, 2023
Radar
7 Days