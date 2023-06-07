KRGV pays tribute to former sports director Dave Brown
A sports icon in the Rio Grande Valley passed away Monday, leaving behind a lasting legacy.
Former KRGV Sports Director Dave Brown was remembered by several employees here as a good colleague, and an even better friend.
Watch the video above as current and former employees share their favorite memories with Dave Brown.
More News
News Video
-
KRGV pays tribute to former sports director Dave Brown
-
Deadline to apply for disaster recovery loans extended following low turnout
-
Hidalgo County Courthouse temporarily closing for AC repairs
-
Local coaches remember former KRGV Sports Director Dave Brown
-
TxDOT interactive exhibit aims to warn the public of the dangers of...