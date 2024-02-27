x

La Entrevista: Conozca una tortuga de caja ornamentada

Alejandra Rodríguez del Zoológico Gladys Porter visita Al Mediodía Valle con una Tortuga de caja ornamentada.

La tortuga es nativa del área, y es una atracción popular del zoológico.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

Friday, February 23 2024
