La Entrevista: Conozca una tortuga de caja ornamentada
Alejandra Rodríguez del Zoológico Gladys Porter visita Al Mediodía Valle con una Tortuga de caja ornamentada.
La tortuga es nativa del área, y es una atracción popular del zoológico.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
