La Entrevista: ¿Cuáles son las ventajas de contar con un asesor financiero?
Lorentino Chapa, asesor financiero de Chapa & Salinas Private Wealth Group, visito nuestros estudios para hablarnos sobre su profesión y como puede portar gran ayuda a nuestra comunidad del valle.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
