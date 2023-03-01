x

La Entrevista: ¿Cuáles son las ventajas de contar con un asesor financiero?

Lorentino Chapa, asesor financiero de Chapa & Salinas Private Wealth Group, visito nuestros estudios para hablarnos sobre su profesión y como puede portar gran ayuda a nuestra comunidad del valle.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

