La Entrevista: Estrenan cuarta temporada de 'The Chosen'

Abe Bueno-Jallad y Vanessa Benavente presentan la cuarta temporada de la serie 'The Chosen', la cual se transmitirá en cines. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

1 week ago Friday, February 02 2024 Feb 2, 2024 Friday, February 02, 2024 5:06:00 PM CST February 02, 2024
