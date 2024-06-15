x

La Entrevista: McCoy's realiza evento artístico por el Día del Padre

By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Raúl López, gerente de McCoys en Pharr, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al evento que se realizará este sábado 15 de junio por el Día del Padre. 

Ubicación de la tienda: 1120 West US 83, Pharr 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

