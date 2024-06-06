La Entrevista: Realizan carrera 'Speedy 5K' en Mission
Bobbie Espericueta, presidenta de 'Speedy Memorial Foundation' visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al evento 'Speedy 5K' que realizarán este sábado 8 de junio en Mission Event Center.
Número de contacto: (956) 566-3943
Ubicación del evento: 200 N Shary Rd, Mission, TX 78572
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
