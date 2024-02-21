La Entrevista: RGV Premium Outlets se prepara para el Heart of America Carnival
Stephanie Canales, departe de Río Grande Valley Premium Outlets, nos comparte más información sobre el evento de carnaval de Heart of America Carnival, desde el jueves 22 de febrero hasta el domingo 25 de febrero.
Vea la entrevista para el informe completo
