La Entrevista: Servicio de proveedores para adultos mayores
Existen muchos beneficios que ofrecen los cuidadores o proveedores de salud.
Por ello, en La Entrevista, la supervisora de Aquarium Primary Home Care, Berta Alicia Pancarte, habla sobre qué son los proveedores de salud.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
