La Entrevista: Vicepresidenta de United Way informa sobre los servicios que brinda la organización
Related Story
En la entrevista, la vicepresidenta de United Way, Janet Terrazas habla sobre la organización sin fines de lucro y los servicios que brinda.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
News
En la entrevista, la vicepresidenta de United Way, Janet Terrazas habla sobre la organización sin fines de lucro y los... More >>
News Video
-
Students, parents protest closures of two La Joya ISD elementary schools
-
Edinburg juvenile arrested in connection with police pursuit in Falfurrias ends in...
-
Weslaco ISD holds active shooter training for parents
-
Brownsville police searching for missing teen girl
-
Stage 2 water restrictions lifted in McAllen