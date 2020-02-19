La Feria's Evan Avila Signs NLI To McPherson College
La Feria - Wednesday was a special day for La Feria senior defensive back Evan Avila and his family.
The Lions' four-year starter signed with McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas.
Avila tells CHANNEL 5 he plans to major in psychology and hopes to pursue a career in law enforcement after graduation.
