La Joya ISD community reacts to consolidation plan

The La Joya ISD community is split on the board's decision to consolidate the district’s four early college high schools.

School board trustees made the decision on Wednesday to merge three of its early college high school programs — La Joya Early College High School, Thelma Salinas Early College High School, and the Academy of Health Science Professions — into Jimmy Carter Early College High School.

The decision came after several meetings where students and parents voiced concerns over the proposal.

Students will get to finish out the school year in their current schools, but in August 2025, they’ll be at Jimmy Carter —or their assigned high school based on where they live.

Some people who spoke with Channel 5 News said opportunities will be lost for students, but others don't expect much to change.

“Everyone squeezing into the same school, that might affect them,” Joemy Salazar said.

Joemy and Jaclyn Salazar graduated from Jimmy Carter ECHS. They said the school was important in their college careers.

“From a low income family, it helped to save a lot of money for my parents,” Jaclyn Salazar said.

Both of them said they worry what the change for future students will mean.

As part of the consolidation, some of those majors are disappearing. Four of the eight degree pathways that the school district said students were underperforming in are being phased out.

“The best way for us to guarantee that they have access to that — and not just the students here but all students across the four schools — is by having this tighter focus,” La Joya ISD Chief of Academics and School Leadership Derek Little said.

The district previously the consolidation is aimed at improving graduation rates, but they do expect to save money.

Current sophomores and juniors who are studying at one of the affected degree paths will get to finish their majors. Current freshmen, though, will have to choose a new one.

Teachers and employees will have a chance to work at Jimmy Carter, or in another position with the district.

