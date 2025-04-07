Ten officers graduate from Hidalgo police academy
A new class of police officers are ready to serve and protect.
Ten officer just graduated from the Hidalgo Police Department Law Enforcement academy; at least seven already have jobs.
"They're ready to go and tackle any agency that wants to hire them," Hidalgo Police Chief Romero Rodriguez said. "They're getting really good officers."
Officials are already organizing a new class, they're hoping to have at least 25 cadets.
