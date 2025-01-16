La Joya ISD approves consolidation plan for specialty high schools

The La Joya ISD School Board of Trustees approved a plan to consolidate all four district early college high schools into one.

The proposal passed unanimously during a Wednesday school board meeting after about two and a half hours in executive session.

The proposal was initially discussed in November 2023 as a way to improve graduation rates and get rid of extra programs.

Under the proposal, La Joya Early College High School, Thelma Salinas Early College High School, and the Academy of Health Science Professions will be merged with Jimmy Carter Early College High School.

The district previously said staff members at the schools that would close would have a chance to transfer to other campuses.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.