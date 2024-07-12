La Villa approves pay increase for police officers
Officers with the La Villa Police Department are receiving a pay boost.
In April, Channel 5 News reported five officers left the police department over the last six months “for a better paying job,” leaving only two police officers on staff.
To attract more officers, city leaders approved a $3 pay increase so officers can be paid $18 an hour.
Applicants will also get a thousand dollar signing bonus, and receive another thousand dollars if they complete their six-month probation period.
The city says they’ve hired two more people to the force, and are looking to hire one more person.
