Law enforcement activity seen at Brownsville home

Multiple FBI agents were spotted at a home in Brownsville Thursday.

Nearly 10 unmarked vehicles were seen on the property, located along Charmaine Lane.

When reached for comment, an FBI spokesperson confirmed that “court-authorized law enforcement activity” was being conducted in Brownsville, adding that no other information is being released at this time.

Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene. We’ll keep you posted.

