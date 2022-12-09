Law enforcement activity seen at Brownsville home
Multiple FBI agents were spotted at a home in Brownsville Thursday.
Nearly 10 unmarked vehicles were seen on the property, located along Charmaine Lane.
When reached for comment, an FBI spokesperson confirmed that “court-authorized law enforcement activity” was being conducted in Brownsville, adding that no other information is being released at this time.
Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene. We’ll keep you posted.
