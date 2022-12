Law enforcement activity seen at Brownsville home

Multiple FBI agents were spotted at a home in Brownsville Thursday.

Nearly 10 unmarked vehicles were seen on the property, located along Morrison Road and Daleiden Drive.

When reached for comment, an FBI spokesperson confirmed that “court-authorized law enforcement activity” was being conducted in Brownsville, adding that no other information is being released at this time.

Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene. We’ll keep you posted.