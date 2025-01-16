x

Lawrence Johnson clutch bucket leads Edinburg past Weslaco

By: KJ Doyle

Related Story

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES:

Progreso 28, Rio Hondo 57

Donna North 36, Donna 47

Palmview 45, Rio Grande City 34

Jubilee Brownsville 41, La Feria 56

Rowe 50, McAllen High 58

Weslaco 53, Edinburg 56

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES:

Weslaco 37, Edinburg 43

Weslaco East 24, Harlingen South 43

Mission 30, Mission Veterans 43

Palmview 56, Rio Grande City 25

Sharyland Pioneer 67, PSJA North 42

Santa Rosa 60, IDEA Frontier 4

Raymondville 46, IDEA Weslaco Pike 22

Rio Hondo 72, Progreso 2

La Joya 42, Economedes 28

News
Lawrence Johnson clutch bucket leads Edinburg past...
Lawrence Johnson clutch bucket leads Edinburg past Weslaco
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES: Progreso 28, Rio Hondo 57 Donna North 36, Donna 47 Palmview 45, Rio Grande... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, January 14 2025 Jan 14, 2025 Tuesday, January 14, 2025 9:43:00 PM CST January 14, 2025
Radar
7 Days