Los Fresnos man charged for engaging in online solicitation of minor

A Los Fresnos man is behind bars. He’s accused of engaging in online solicitation of a minor.

Officials say 34-year-old Guadalupe Azocar went before a judge on Wednesday afternoon. He’s facing charges of online solicitation of a minor and sexual performance of a child.

Primera police Chief Manuel Trevino told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the investigation started after the parents of the victim found inappropriate content on their child’s cell phone.

Azocar’s bond is set at $30,000 for both charges.

Wednesday, May 20 2020
