Los Fresnos man charged for engaging in online solicitation of minor
A Los Fresnos man is behind bars. He’s accused of engaging in online solicitation of a minor.
Officials say 34-year-old Guadalupe Azocar went before a judge on Wednesday afternoon. He’s facing charges of online solicitation of a minor and sexual performance of a child.
Primera police Chief Manuel Trevino told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the investigation started after the parents of the victim found inappropriate content on their child’s cell phone.
Azocar’s bond is set at $30,000 for both charges.
