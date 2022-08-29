Último día de juicio contra exalcalde Richard Molina por fraude electoral

Home
Veterans and military honored in Roar by the Shore
Roar by the Shore Air and Space Expo is finishing its weekend event, which aims to honor veterans and the military. This is the first...
DPS: 10-year-old boy dies after ATV crash north of Palmview
A 10-year-old boy died after an ATV crash...
Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022: Small rain chances, temperatures in the mid 90's
Weather
Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022: Isolated storm, temperatures in the high 90s
Aug. 26, 2022: Spotty storms with temperatures in mid-90s
Aug. 25, 2022: Stray showers with temperatures in the upper 90s
Sports
5 Star Plays - Week One
Check out the 5 best plays from Week 1 of High School Football.
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
Two-A-Day Tour: St. Joseph Bloodhounds
BROWNSVILLE - The St. Joseph Academy Bloodhounds are...
Programming
Community
Friday is last day to donate to 5's Fans for Friends
Friday, July 22, is the last day to donate to our 5's Fans for Friends campaign. So far, Valley residents have helped raise more than...
5’s Fans for Friends: Edinburg resident encourages donations to help beat the heat
With feels-like temperatures averaging 100 degrees or more...
5's Fans for Friends: Valley families in need of fans amid summer heat
Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle have teamed...
Hechos Valle
DPS: un niño de 10 años muere después de un accidente de ATV al norte de Palmview
Un niño de 10 años murió después de un accidente de vehículo todo terreno al norte de Palmview el domingo por la mañana, según un comunicado...
Salud y Vida: Peligros de caída de rayo
De acuerdo con los CDC, la probabilidad de...
Hombre arrestado, acusado en relación con una serie de robos de cerveza, dice la policía de Donna
Un hombre de 36 años está tras las...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
Último día de juicio contra exalcalde Richard Molina por fraude electoral
Veterans and military honored in Roar by the Shore
DPS: 10-year-old boy dies after ATV crash north of Palmview
Parents call for speed safety measures in Pharr school zone
Donna police: Body of Pharr woman found in parking lot
Funeral held for Valley soldier
Sports Video
5 Star Plays - Week 1
Two-A-Day Tour: St. Joseph Bloodhounds
First & Goal: Highlights from Aug. 25, 2022
Two-a-day tour: Brownsville Porter
HS Football Preview Show: More than a logo