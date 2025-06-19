Made in the 956: A look back at a San Benito saxophonist's long career

Having an ear for music takes a special kind of talent. A San Benito man has been showing us how it's done for almost a century.

Ernesto Marroquin is now looking back on his long career as a saxophonist and how his love for music all started.

The sweet melody of the saxophone and the sounds of nostalgia always flood his memories.

"The best thing that could have happened in my life happened, that's how I feel about music," Ernesto said.

Ernesto was born in Kingsville in 1925. He now lives in San Benito and has lived a life of extraordinary accomplishments.

Ernesto has an eye and ear for music. He first learned to play the piano by watching his aunt.

"I would sit down on the side of where she was playing and she would sing. I would just watch her sing and play the piano," Ernesto said.

At 5-years-old, during the Great Depression, he would head to a local hangout and sing and play the piano.

"They started giving me nickels and dimes, and it was that time in life, with the depression, and money was hard to come by," Ernesto said. "I was in Cloud 9, it was wonderful."

Growing up, he played the clarinet and eventually learned the saxophone, but Ernesto was a unique kind of musician. By just hearing a melody once, he could play it by memory.

His son, Mario Marroquin, talked about his special ability.

"He's got a gift from God. He can play by ear, he really doesn't read music that good, but you can play a song to him, and he can play it right back to you without having to practice it or anything else," Mario said.

Ernesto's career kept growing. Many artists and bands looked for Ernesto, wanting to record or play a song with him.

"It's very exciting and very fulfilling as far as ego goes," Ernesto said.

A career full of legends.

Ernesto recorded with artists like Freddy Fender, Narciso Martinez, Marlina Bustos and many more.

Rio Grande Valley based record company, Falcon Records, kept calling Ernesto to play back up for some of the greatest names in music.

Ernesto just stopped playing recently after some oral health concerns. He says if he could, he would continue playing more frequently.

He serves as an example for the next generation. If you have a passion, reach for the stars.

Ernesto Marroquin is made in the 956.

