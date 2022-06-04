x

Made in the 956: Roma High School mariachi student earns full ride scholarship to Columbia University

Related Story

Francisco Garcia has been on the Roma High School varsity mariachi team since he was a freshman.

Now, the high school senior is fixing to take off to Columbia University on a full-ride scholarship.

Francisco Garcia: Made in the 956.

Click here for more Made in the 956 stories.

News
Made in the 956: Roma High School...
Made in the 956: Roma High School mariachi student earns full ride scholarship to Columbia University
Francisco Garcia has been on the Roma High School varsity mariachi team since he was a freshman. Now, the... More >>
2 weeks ago Tuesday, May 17 2022 May 17, 2022 Tuesday, May 17, 2022 4:31:00 PM CDT May 17, 2022
Radar
7 Days