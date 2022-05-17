x

Made in the 956: Roma High School mariachi student earns full ride scholarship to Columbia University

By: Trey Serna

Francisco Garcia has been on the Roma High School varsity mariachi team since he was a freshman.

Now, the high school senior is fixing to take off to Columbia University on a full-ride scholarship.

Francisco Garcia: Made in the 956.

