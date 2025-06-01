Man accused of attacking co-workers with a saw identified, arraigned
Related Story
The man accused of attacking two co-workers with a circular saw at South Padre Island has been identified and arraigned.
According to the Cameron County Park Ranger Division, 49-year-old Jesus Rodriguez Zamora was arraigned on Saturday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $200,000.
RELATED STORY: Man arrested after allegedly cutting co-workers with saw at South Padre Island
As previously reported, Zamora allegedly got into an altercation with the two victims at Beach Access #3 on Friday.
The two victims were taken to the hospital for lacerations, but are in stable condition, according to Cameron County Chief Park Ranger Horacio Zamora.
The investigation is ongoing.
News
The man accused of attacking two co-workers with a circular saw at South Padre Island has been identified and arraigned.... More >>
News Video
-
Pharr emergency management coordinator gives tips to prepare for hurricane season
-
Brownsville police identify man shot in the face
-
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Alamo
-
Man hospitalized after being shot in the face in Brownsville, police investigating
-
DPS: 13 people injured in two-vehicle crash near Alton
Sports Video
-
RGV Red Crowns back at home Saturday to face San Antonio Corinthians
-
FC Brownsville vs. West Texas FC finishes in 0-0 draw
-
Brownsville FC hosting reigning champions for Friday night matchup at Brownsville Sports...
-
Valley Cheer Elite wins D2 Summit; honors former cheerleader
-
La Villa state champion track star Kaycei Salazar signs with Stephen F....