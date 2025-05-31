Man accused of attacking co-workers with a saw identified, arraigned

The man accused of attacking two co-workers with a circular saw at South Padre Island has been identified and arraigned.

According to the Cameron County Park Ranger Division, 49-year-old Jesus Rodriguez Zamora was arraigned on Saturday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $200,000.

As previously reported, Zamora allegedly got into an altercation with the two victims at Beach Access #3 on Friday.

The two victims were taken to the hospital for lacerations, but are in stable condition, according to Cameron County Chief Park Ranger Horacio Zamora.

The investigation is ongoing.