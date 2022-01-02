x

Man charged in attack on Brownsville police officer

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

A Brownsville police officer received minor injuries after responding to a domestic dispute call at a Brownsville home Friday afternoon, according to Brownsville Police Department spokesperson Martin Sandoval.

At about 2:30 p.m., Brownsville police received a call about a domestic dispute on the 2100 block of Grapefruit St.

Police say an ex-husband made entry into his ex-wife's house.

While searching the house, the ex-husband - identified as Frank Avalos - allegedly attacked the officer by striking his head with a vacuum cleaner, Sandoval said. 

Avalos is in custody and faces charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer and burglary. He was arraigned Friday and had his bond set at $1,250,000.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

