Brownsville police: Officer injured while responding to domestic dispute
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated with the suspect's identity and the charges he is facing.
A Brownsville police officer received minor injuries after responding to a domestic dispute call at a Brownsville home Friday afternoon, according to Brownsville Police Department spokesperson Martin Sandoval.
At about 2:30 p.m., Brownsville police received a call about a domestic dispute on the 2100 block of Grapefruit St.
Police say an ex-husband made entry into his ex-wife's house.
While searching the house, the ex-husband - identified as Frank Avalos - allegedly attacked the officer by striking his head with a vacuum cleaner, Sandoval said.
Avalos is in custody and faces charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer and burglary.
The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
More News
News Video
-
St. Joan of Arch Catholic church in Weslaco celebrates 100th anniversary
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Dec. 10, 2021
-
Consumer Reports: Testing single-serve coffee makers
-
COVID-19 patient leaves McAllen hospital in time for holidays
-
Edinburg police identify woman found dead at a mobile home park