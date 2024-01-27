Man charged in San Benito police chase accused of firing at officers

A man accused of leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a Wednesday police chase throughout Cameron County and firing at them is facing charges.

The chase happened on Wednesday afternoon after San Benito police responded to a disturbance at a local business on the 200 block of East Stenger Street, according to a news release.

It was reported that the cause of the disturbance was a male subject, identified as Andres Escobedo, discharged a firearm several times, according to the release.

The release says officers attempted to locate the suspect in the area when San Benito CISD police reported they were in pursuit of the suspect vehicle.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were in pursuit as the suspect evaded police and driving recklessly through multiple cities. The pursuit ended near Ebony and Fred Leal Drive in rural San Benito, according to the release.

The release says Escobedo attempted to evade arrest on foot and fired a semi-automatic rifle at responding officers. He was eventually located and arrested near a residence off of Fred Leal Drive. Multiple weapons and ammunition were also recovered during the investigation.

The release states Escobedo was charged by the San Benito Police Department with unlawful possession of a firearm. No bond was given.

Other multiple agencies are still investigating the incident.