Man in custody at hospital after stabbing common-law spouse 'multiple times', police say

The Brownsville Police Department arrested a man Friday accused of aggravated assault of a deadly weapon, according to a news release from the department.

On Thursday, at 1:30 p.m., Juan Alberto Mendiola, 45, and his common-law spouse were traveling on the 700 block of Esperanza Street. According to police, there was a verbal argument between the couple and the victim jumped out of the moving vehicle.

The victim then started to run away, and Mendiola got out of the black Chevrolet Impala and gave chase.

Mendiola knocked down and started to stab the victim with a knife multiple times, police said.

Citizens who saw the assault happen took action. One citizen was able to strike Mendiola with a blunt object, causing him to stop the assault and flee the area.

On or about 12:00 a.m., information was received that Mendiola was at the Valley Regional Medical Center with head trauma. Officers responded to the location, and Mendiola was taken into custody.

Mendiola is currently in the care of medical personnel, according to the news release.

The victim is in a hospital recovering from her injuries.

The case is still ongoing pending the medical release of Mendiola.