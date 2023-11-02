McAllen airport to provide shuttle service to South Padre Island
Related Story
A new shuttle service will get travelers from the McAllen Miller International Airport to South Padre Island in a much more convenient way.
Destination Connect will include pick-up from the airport with direct nonstop trips to the island and back.
Shuttle services will be available on-demand, and on a walk-up basis at listed scheduled times. Those seeking more information, or a reservation to the shuttle service, can call 956-558-8579.
News
A new shuttle service will get travelers from the McAllen Miller International Airport to South Padre Island in a much... More >>
News Video
-
Thursday, November 2, 2023: Clouds returning, temps in the 70s
-
IDEA Brownsville students learn about liquefied natural gas through company planning to...
-
Brownsville police: Pastor caught on camera spray-painting anti-Muslim messages
-
Los Fresnos mayoral candidates outline platforms ahead of Election Day
-
LUPE caravan takes first time voters to the poll