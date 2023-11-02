x

McAllen airport to provide shuttle service to South Padre Island

Related Story

A new shuttle service will get travelers from the McAllen Miller International Airport to South Padre Island in a much more convenient way.

Destination Connect will include pick-up from the airport with direct nonstop trips to the island and back.

Shuttle services will be available on-demand, and on a walk-up basis at listed scheduled times. Those seeking more information, or a reservation to the shuttle service, can call 956-558-8579.

News
McAllen airport to provide shuttle service to...
McAllen airport to provide shuttle service to South Padre Island
A new shuttle service will get travelers from the McAllen Miller International Airport to South Padre Island in a much... More >>
2 years ago Friday, September 24 2021 Sep 24, 2021 Friday, September 24, 2021 3:52:00 PM CDT September 24, 2021
Radar
7 Days