McAllen airport to provide shuttle service to South Padre Island

A new shuttle service will get travelers from the McAllen Miller International Airport to South Padre Island in a much more convenient way.

Destination Connect will include pick-up from the airport with direct nonstop trips to the island and back.

Shuttle services will be available on-demand, and on a walk-up basis at listed scheduled times. Those seeking more information, or a reservation to the shuttle service, can call 956-558-8579.