McAllen airport to provide shuttle service to South Padre Island
A new shuttle service will get travelers from the McAllen Miller International Airport to South Padre Island in a much more convenient way.
Destination Connect will include pick-up from the airport with direct nonstop trips to the island and back.
Shuttle services will be available on-demand, and on a walk-up basis at listed scheduled times. Those seeking more information, or a reservation to the shuttle service, can call 956-558-8579.
More News
News Video
-
New anti-smuggling law won’t deter human traffickers, STC professor says
-
Cameron County reports 47 new positive cases of COVID-19
-
Harlingen to offer booster vaccines at COVID-19 vaccine clinic
-
Booster shots still not available for the general public
-
McAllen airport to provide shuttle service to South Padre Island