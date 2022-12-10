McAllen bar ordered to pay $250,000 in unpaid wages to employees
The U.S. Department of Labor is ordering a McAllen restaurant and bar to pay dozens of their employees what they’re owed.
The Oak Texas Bar is accused of underpaying 36 employees. According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor, the servers and bartenders were working for tips only instead of being paid an hourly wage.
Investigators also found that the employer failed to pay overtime pay to wait staff, the release stated.
More than $250,000 in back wages from Oak Texas Bar was recovered, the release stated.
