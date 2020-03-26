McAllen clinic seeks medical supply donations to distribute to local providers

MCALLEN – They’re looking for donations. Medical supplies are hard to find, especially gloves and masks.

Just like thousands of other medical facilities across the nation, hospitals and clinics in the Rio Grande Valley are searching for supplies in the middle of a global pandemic.

“The country has gone through seven months of personnel protective equipment in a few weeks,” said April Lopez, an advanced practice registered nurse at Lopez Family Clinic.

Lopez’s clinic is collecting all the supplies it can to distribute to local providers. She says the number of coronavirus cases will spike and it’ll make the situation even worse.

Anyone interested in donating medical supplies to the clinic may call or text (956) 212-9163.

Watch the video above for the full report.