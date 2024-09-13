McAllen Fire Department honors victims of Sept. 11

Several cities across the Rio Grande Valley are honoring the lives lost during the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The McAllen Fire Department held a ceremony at the Central Fire Station to honor the lives lost.

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes and crashed them into both towers of New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people.

McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria says today is meant to honor and remember the lives lost 23 years ago.

"We lost 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, 13 paramedics, and this celebration that we're going to be conducting is to remember their sacrifice. And also, it's important for our current and future generations of first responders to those that didn't get to live through that event as a first responder," Gloria said.

During the ceremony, a moment of silence was held and first responders rang a bell to remember the victims.