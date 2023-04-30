McAllen fire that hospitalized two people under investigation

Investigators with the McAllen Fire Department are investigating a Saturday fire that hospitalized two people, according to the department.

Firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Ebony Avenue at around 4:20 p.m. in reference to a residence on fire, according to McAllen assistant fire Chief Juan Gloria.

The home was heavily in flames when firefighters arrived, Gloria said.

Two individuals at the home were rescued by firefighters and transported to a local hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Gloria said the cause of the fire is unknown.