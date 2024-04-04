McAllen Intersection Traffic Signals Lose Power Due to Heavy Winds
Related Story
MCALLEN – Drivers in McAllen are urged to use caution due to heavy winds.
Several intersection traffic signals are without power due to these winds.
The intersections affected include Bicentennial and Harvey, 10th Street and Zinnia, and 10th Street and Violet.
Traffic operations is working with AEP to make the repairs.
News
MCALLEN – Drivers in McAllen are urged to use caution due to heavy winds. Several intersection traffic signals are... More >>
News Video
-
Protestors gather to support Pharr brothers charged with murder
-
San Juan police: Man charged in fatal road rage incident claims he...
-
Police report filed against former McAllen pastor, Catholic Diocese of Brownsville says
-
Heart of the Valley: Mission man discusses living with diabetes
-
Consumer Reports: Online marketplace safety