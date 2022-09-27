x

McAllen Intersection Traffic Signals Lose Power Due to Heavy Winds

MCALLEN – Drivers in McAllen are urged to use caution due to heavy winds.

Several intersection traffic signals are without power due to these winds.

The intersections affected include Bicentennial and Harvey, 10th Street and Zinnia, and 10th Street and Violet.

Traffic operations is working with AEP to make the repairs.

