McAllen mayor holds State of the City address

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos touted several city investments made in 2022 during his Wednesday State of the City address.

Villalobos called 2022 a “momentous” year for the city.

In his second state of the city address, Villalobos discussed the more than 12% increase in sales tax revenue, and the safety of the city.

Villalobos also touted the city's safety in 2022 when McAllen was ranked the sixth safest city in America.

The mayor also highlighted how the city has reinvested more than $136 million in drainage, road improvements, the expansion of the Anzalduas International Bridge and transportation. M

Many of those projects already underway in 2023.

Mayor Villalobos says all of these investments are an effort to increase tourism and boost the population of McAllen

