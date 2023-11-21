McAllen Municipal Court offering month-long amnesty program

Those looking to pay their citations in McAllen are being urged to participate in the city’s month-long amnesty program.

As part of the program, the McAllen Municipal Court is waiving all fees to those who’ve received a citation for a class C misdemeanor and have failed to show up for their court dates from Wednesday, Nov. 1 through Friday, Dec. 1.

Those making arrangements to take care of their tickets can do so without fear of being arrested or receiving any additional fines, the city stated in a news release.

Payment arrangements can be made by email at mcallenmunicipalcourt@mcallen.net; by mail at McAllen Municipal Court, 1601 N. Bicentennial Blvd., McAllen, TX 78501; or by phone at 681-2900 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.