McAllen murder suspect in custody, police say

A 35-year-old man is in custody in connection with a homicide investigation, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Julio Díaz was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 55-year-old man from Mission, according to police.

Police responded to the 100 block of North 11th Street Monday at around 9:46 p.m. in reference to a shooting where police encountered the victim, Robert Wise, bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Wise was transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to the release.