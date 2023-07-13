McAllen murder suspect in custody, police say
A 35-year-old man is in custody in connection with a homicide investigation, according to the McAllen Police Department.
Julio Díaz was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 55-year-old man from Mission, according to police.
Police responded to the 100 block of North 11th Street Monday at around 9:46 p.m. in reference to a shooting where police encountered the victim, Robert Wise, bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release.
Wise was transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to the release.
