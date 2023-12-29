McAllen owner loses custody of dog in animal abuse case

A McAllen man accused of animal cruelty has lost custody of Harvey, the Dalmatian dog.

Edgar Perez was in court on Tuesday, where he agreed to give up ownership of the dog.

"The Dalmatian, under warrant 45, will be re-homed to Dalmatian Rescue of Colorado Care of Tina Price," McAllen Municipal Court Judge Lauren Sepulveda said.

Harvey was found roaming the streets, and pictures of him extremely emaciated spread on social media.

Warrants against Perez involving his other two dogs will be dropped.

"Again, the state's position would be to pull those warrants and then explain to Mr. Perez that any further violation or known abuse or cruel treatment to the animals, he may be subject to the same process that we're currently today. So in no way does this ruling in and of itself mean that no finding of animal cruelty has been done," McAllen Assistant City Attorney Ben Alonzo said.

While the court hearing addressed the dog's custody, an animal abuse criminal charge is still pending.