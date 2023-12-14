McAllen police: 2 dead in murder-suicide at Coast Asian Bistro restaurant

Two people, including a male suspect, died Friday in a shooting that injured one other individual at the Coast Asian Bistro & Bar restaurant, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Police responded to the restaurant Friday at around 12:40 p.m. in reference to gunshots in the area and a deceased male, according to a news release.

Police found a female with gunshot wounds in the office of the restaurant who was pronounced deceased, and a deceased male outside the establishment who “appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” a news release stated.

The deceased male was identified by witnesses as the perpetrator of the shooting, police added.

A second male was also found outside the restaurant with gunshot wounds, and was transported to a local hospital for emergency care, the release stated.

“Responding officer(s) determined that the suspect engaged in a verbal dispute with the female victim, then shot her and proceeded outside and shot the male victim before turning the gun onto himself,” the news release said. “Responding officers also determined that female victim and male victim may be husband and wife and are associated with the establishment.”

Police have not determined the relationship the suspect had with the victims.

Police continue to investigate the fatal shooting, and the release of the identities of the victims is pending next-of-kin notification.