McAllen police chief: 13-year-old girl sexually assaulted by Louisiana men met them on Snapchat

The McAllen Police Department on Tuesday announced the arrest of two Louisiana men accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl from the Rio Grande Valley.

At 9:31 a.m. on Sunday, the McAllen Police Department received a call from a woman who said her daughter ran away from home.

"Subsequent investigation pointed our investigators to IH 69 and traveling north," according to a news release from the police department. "At approximately 12:00 pm US Border Patrol intercepted the suspect vehicle at the Falfurrias checkpoint. Two adult males were in the vehicle with this victim."

Brandon Galvez, 21, and Jose Ramos Serrano, 22, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child and "internet solicitation," according to the news release.

During a press conference on Tuesday, McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez detailed the events leading up to the arrests. He said the 13-year-old told authorities she met the men on Snapchat, a social media application. In less than a week of contact, the men were in McAllen picking her up.

