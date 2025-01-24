McAllen police identify victims of deadly motorcycle collision

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 with an update an Kenia Marcial-Aguilar's arrest.

The McAllen Police Department revealed new details in a Friday collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle that killed two people.

One person was arrested in connection with the collision, according to police spokesperson Sgt. John Saenz.

Evelyn Baarda, 76, and Dale Baarda, 78, died after the collision caused the motorcycle they were on to fall on them, police said.

McAllen police officers responded to a collision between a Buick SUV and a motorcycle Friday on the 1700 block of S. 10 Street at around 12:44 p.m.

Police previously said the collision caused the motorcycle to hit a light pole.

Evelyn was pronounced dead shortly after the crash. Dale, who was identified as the driver of the motorcycle, died after he was hospitalized.

According to police, the driver of the Buick SUV — identified as 31-year-old Kenia Marcial-Aguilar — was arrested for not having a driver’s license.

On Thursday, Sgt. Saenz told Channel 5 News that Marcial-Aguilar’s charge was a Class C misdemeanor and a fine was paid in the McAllen Municipal Court.

Other charges against Marcial-Aguilar have not been filed at this time, Saenz added.