McAllen police search for person of interest in investigation of multiple vehicle burglaries
Related Story
The McAllen Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection with an investigation of multiple vehicle burglaries.
Police said they are investigating multiple reports of various items being stolen from inside vehicles from January 11 to January 14.
McAllen police identified 22-year-old Mariano Felix Carranza as a person of interest in the investigation. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5'10 in height, approximately 220 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and displays distinct body tattoos.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
News
The McAllen Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection with an investigation of multiple vehicle burglaries.... More >>
News Video
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting that left teen in critical condition
-
Pharr pharmacist pleads guilty in $110 million bribery scheme
-
McAllen ISD will delay school start times due to cold weather
-
Valley residents asked to donate blankets for families in need
-
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 17, 2025
Sports Video
-
Lopez Lobos wins thriller in penalties over Rivera
-
Zion Rodriguez drops 27 points as Weslaco East moves to 11-0 in...
-
South Padre Island becomes 'Official Island Escape' of Austin FC
-
Nikki Rowe HS Garcia twins sign to play baseball at San Jacinto...
-
Daniel Lopez signs Letter of Intent with Sol Russ State University