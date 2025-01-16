x

McAllen police search for person of interest in investigation of multiple vehicle burglaries

McAllen police search for person of interest in investigation of multiple vehicle burglaries
3 hours 15 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, January 16 2025 Jan 16, 2025 January 16, 2025 3:03 PM January 16, 2025 in News - Local

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection with an investigation of multiple vehicle burglaries.

Police said they are investigating multiple reports of various items being stolen from inside vehicles from January 11 to January 14.

McAllen police identified 22-year-old Mariano Felix Carranza as a person of interest in the investigation. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5'10 in height, approximately 220 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and displays distinct body tattoos.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days