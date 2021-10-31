McAllen police search for San Benito man who shot at girlfriend

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man who shot at his girlfriend during a domestic disturbance Thursday.

Authorities say Ivan Hernandez of San Benito shot at his girlfriend after a domestic dispute on the 4800 block of Expressway 83 in McAllen.

According to McAllen police Lt. Joel Morales there were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information on Hernandez is urged to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-TIPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.