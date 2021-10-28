McAllen police search for San Benito man who shot at girlfriend
The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man who shot at his girlfriend during a domestic disturbance Thursday.
Authorities say Ivan Hernandez of San Benito shot at his girlfriend after a domestic dispute on the 4800 block of Expressway 83 in McAllen.
According to McAllen police Lt. Joel Morales there were no reported injuries.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
